Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with a few light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability is affecting this island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with a few brief light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and deacreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 2:35 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 3:05 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 8:46 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 8:59 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Sunset: 5:52 p.m.