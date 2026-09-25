Weather forecast for Friday, September 25, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with a few light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability is affecting this island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with a few brief light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and deacreasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 2:35 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 3:05 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 8:46 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 8:59 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.
Sunset: 5:52 p.m.