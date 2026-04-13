Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to southeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Tonight Tue, April 7, 2026 from 6:00

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:05 a.m.

High tide (Second) 12:45 a.m.

Low Tide (First) 6:51 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 7:13 p.m.

Sunrise 5:46 a.m.

Sunset 6:11 p.m.