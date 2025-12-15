Weather forecast for Monday, December 15, 2025
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is dominant
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters ( 8 to 11 ft ). A SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters ( 8 to 11 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 12:56 a.m.
High tide (Second) 12:30 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 6:13 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 7:24 p.m.
Sunrise 6:13 a.m.
Sunset 5:34 p.m.