Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is dominant

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters ( 8 to 11 ft ). A SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters ( 8 to 11 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 12:56 a.m.

High tide (Second) 12:30 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 6:13 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 7:24 p.m.

Sunrise 6:13 a.m.

Sunset 5:34 p.m.