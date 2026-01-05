Weather forecast for Monday, January 5, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly sunny.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly clear.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 30 to 20 km/h (19 to 12 mph) and decreasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft )
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:38 a.m.
High tide (Second) 3:10 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:53 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:50 p.m.
Sunrise 6:21 a.m.
Sunset 5:45 p.m.