Weather forecast for Monday, January 5, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly clear.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 30 to 20 km/h (19 to 12 mph) and decreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft )

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:38 a.m.

High tide (Second) 3:10 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:53 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:50 p.m.

Sunrise 6:21 a.m.

Sunset 5:45 p.m.