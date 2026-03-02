Weather forecast for Monday, March 2, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with scattered light showers.
Haze Outlook:A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters ( 8 to 11 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters ( 8 to 11 ft ). A SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 3:31 a.m.
High tide (Second) 3:23 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 9:03 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 8:42 p.m.
Sunrise 6:13 a.m.
Sunset 6:07 p.m.