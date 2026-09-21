Weather forecast for Monday, September 21, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A weak tropical wave will approach the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Light easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 10 to 20 km/h (6 to 12 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Light east-southeasterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 10 to 20 km/h (6 to 12 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Calm to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ) and steady.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Calm to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ) and steady.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): p.m.
High Tide (Second): 1:38 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 6:28 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 6:21 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.
Sunset: 5:55 p.m.