Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A weak tropical wave will approach the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.



Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Light easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 10 to 20 km/h (6 to 12 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Light east-southeasterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 10 to 20 km/h (6 to 12 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Calm to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ) and steady.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Calm to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ) and steady.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): p.m.

High Tide (Second): 1:38 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 6:28 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 6:21 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Sunset: 5:55 p.m.