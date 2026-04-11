Weather forecast for Saturday, April 11, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Tonight Tue, April 7, 2026 from 6:00
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 12:11 a.m.
High tide (Second) 10:31 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 4:44 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 5:36 p.m.
Sunrise 5:48 a.m.
Sunset 6:10 p.m.