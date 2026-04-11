Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Tonight Tue, April 7, 2026 from 6:00

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 12:11 a.m.

High tide (Second) 10:31 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 4:44 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 5:36 p.m.

Sunrise 5:48 a.m.

Sunset 6:10 p.m.