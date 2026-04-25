Weather forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Weak convergence is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and a few light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Weak convergence will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods and a few light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to southeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Calm to moderate in open water with NORTHERLY swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers on western coastlines should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with NORTHERLY swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers on western coastlines should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 10:52 a.m.

High tide (Second) -:-

Low Tide (First) 5:02 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 5:55 p.m.

Sunrise 5:40 a.m.

Sunset 6:12 p.m.