Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will approach the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy at first, becoming increasingly cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers, especially across western and northwestern districts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly to southeasterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph) and decreasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:12 a.m.



High Tide (Second) 5:56 p.m.



Low Tide (First) 11:27 a.m.



Low tide (Second) 11:29 p.m.



Sunrise 5:43 a.m.



Sunset 6:25 p.m.