Weather forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the Island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with intermittent scattered light to heavy showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue affecting the Island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with intermittent scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 20 km/h (22 to 12 mph) and decreasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and decreasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 12:48 p.m.
High Tide (Second) 11:42 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 6:01 a.m.
Low Tide (Second) 5:13 p.m.
Sunrise 5:45 a.m.
Sunset 6:22 p.m.