Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the Island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with intermittent scattered light to heavy showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue affecting the Island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with intermittent scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 20 km/h (22 to 12 mph) and decreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and decreasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 12:48 p.m.

High Tide (Second) 11:42 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 6:01 a.m.

Low Tide (Second) 5:13 p.m.

Sunrise 5:45 a.m.

Sunset 6:22 p.m.