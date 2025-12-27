Weather forecast for Saturday, December 27, 2025
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A western Atlantic ridge is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Weak surface to mid-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 8:51 a.m.
High tide (Second) 9:15 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 2:12 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 3:11 p.m.
Sunrise 6:18 a.m.
Sunset 5:40p.m.