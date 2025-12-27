Weather forecast for Saturday, December 27, 2025

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A western Atlantic ridge is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Weak surface to mid-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 8:51 a.m.

High tide (Second) 9:15 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 2:12 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 3:11 p.m.

Sunrise 6:18 a.m.

Sunset 5:40p.m.