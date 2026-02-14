Weather forecast for Saturday, February 14, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 2:50 a.m.
High tide (Second) 1:40 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 7:39 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 8:41 p.m.
Sunrise 6:21 a.m.
Sunset 6:04 p.m.