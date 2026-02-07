Weather forecast for Saturday, February 7, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly clear with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-southeasterly to easterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle east-southeasterly to easterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly along the western coastlines, should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly along the western coastlines, should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 7:24 a.m.
High tide (Second) 7:57 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:57
Low tide (Second) 1:36 p.m.
Sunrise 6:23 a.m.
Sunset 6:01 p.m.