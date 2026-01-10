Weather forecast for Saturday, January 10, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft )

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 9:03 a.m.

High tide (Second) 9:49 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 2:28 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 3:34 p.m.

Sunrise 6:23 a.m.

Sunset 5:48 p.m.