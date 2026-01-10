Weather forecast for Saturday, January 10, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft )
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 9:03 a.m.
High tide (Second) 9:49 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 2:28 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 3:34 p.m.
Sunrise 6:23 a.m.
Sunset 5:48 p.m.