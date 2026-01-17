Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is becoming the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Cloudy at first with brief scattered light to moderate showers, gradually becoming fair to partly cloudy with isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph) and decreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 3:52 a.m.

High tide (Second) 2:47 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 8:39 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:43 p.m.

Sunrise 6:25 a.m.

Sunset 5:52 p.m.