Weather forecast for Saturday, January 17, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is becoming the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Cloudy at first with brief scattered light to moderate showers, gradually becoming fair to partly cloudy with isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph) and decreasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 3:52 a.m.
High tide (Second) 2:47 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 8:39 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 9:43 p.m.
Sunrise 6:25 a.m.
Sunset 5:52 p.m.