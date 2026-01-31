Weather forecast for Saturday, January 31, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will rebuild across the area.
General Forecast: After a few light early morning showers, it will be mainly fair with the occasional brief isolated light shower.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) with higher gusts near showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 3:18 a.m.
High tide (Second) 2:26 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 8:14 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 9:26 p.m.
Sunrise 6:24 a.m.
Sunset 5:59 p.m.