Weather forecast for Saturday, January 31, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will rebuild across the area.

General Forecast: After a few light early morning showers, it will be mainly fair with the occasional brief isolated light shower.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 3:18 a.m.

High tide (Second) 2:26 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 8:14 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:26 p.m.

Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

Sunset 5:59 p.m.