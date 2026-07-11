Weather forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered heavy to intense showers, rain and scattered thunderstorms.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with occasional scattered moderate to heavy showers and a medium chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 0:00
High tide (Second) 1:50 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 7:15 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 6:36 p.m.
Sunrise 5:38 a.m.
Sunset 6:29 p.m