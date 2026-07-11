Weather forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered heavy to intense showers, rain and scattered thunderstorms.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with occasional scattered moderate to heavy showers and a medium chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 0:00

High tide (Second) 1:50 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 7:15 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 6:36 p.m.

Sunrise 5:38 a.m.

Sunset 6:29 p.m