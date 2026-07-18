Weather forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: After a few brief early morning isolated light showers, it will become mostly sunny and warm after mid-morning.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Weak low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional scattered light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) and increasing. High gusts are likely.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 6:29 a.m.

High tide (Second) 7:12 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 12:04 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 12:47 p.m.

Sunrise 5:40 a.m.

Sunset 6:28 p.m.