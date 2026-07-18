Weather forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: After a few brief early morning isolated light showers, it will become mostly sunny and warm after mid-morning.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Weak low-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional scattered light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) and increasing. High gusts are likely.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 6:29 a.m.
High tide (Second) 7:12 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:04 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 12:47 p.m.
Sunrise 5:40 a.m.
Sunset 6:28 p.m.