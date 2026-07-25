Weather forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with occasional moderate to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with occasional moderate to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to southeasterly breeze from 35 to 20 km/h (22 to 12 mph) and decreasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 12:11 a.m.
High tide (Second) 2:13 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 7:33 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 6:37 p.m.
Sunrise 5:42 a.m.
Sunset 6:27 p.m