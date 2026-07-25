Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with occasional moderate to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with occasional moderate to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to southeasterly breeze from 35 to 20 km/h (22 to 12 mph) and decreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 12:11 a.m.

High tide (Second) 2:13 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 7:33 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 6:37 p.m.

Sunrise 5:42 a.m.

Sunset 6:27 p.m