Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A low-level trough is approaching the island.

General Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A low-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: A mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for high winds.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for high winds.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:23 a.m.

High tide (Second) 2:52 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 8:21 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 7:54 p.m.

Sunrise 5:31 a.m.

Sunset 6:25 p.m