Weather forecast for Saturday, June 13, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A low-level trough is approaching the island.
General Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A low-level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: A mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for high winds.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for high winds.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 1:23 a.m.
High tide (Second) 2:52 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 8:21 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 7:54 p.m.
Sunrise 5:31 a.m.
Sunset 6:25 p.m