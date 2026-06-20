Weather forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave continues to affect the island.
General Forecast: partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light to moderate showers, periods of rain, and a chance of isolated thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered moderate to heavy showers and a low chance of scattered thunderstorms.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) with higher gusts near showers.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR HIGH WINDS.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 7:40 a.m.
High tide (Second) 8:38 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 1:30 am
Low tide (Second) 2:11 p.m.
Sunrise 5:33 a.m.
Sunset 6:27 p.m