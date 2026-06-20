Weather forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave continues to affect the island.

General Forecast: partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light to moderate showers, periods of rain, and a chance of isolated thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered moderate to heavy showers and a low chance of scattered thunderstorms.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR HIGH WINDS.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 7:40 a.m.

High tide (Second) 8:38 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 1:30 am

Low tide (Second) 2:11 p.m.

Sunrise 5:33 a.m.

Sunset 6:27 p.m