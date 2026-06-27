Weather forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the island.
General Forecast: Sunny and warm at first, becoming increasingly cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers after midday.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 01:26 a.m.
High tide (Second): 3:08 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 08:32 a.m.
Low tide (Second): 7:46 p.m.
Sunrise: 05:34 a.m.
Sunset: 6:28 p.m.