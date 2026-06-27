Weather forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the island.

General Forecast: Sunny and warm at first, becoming increasingly cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers after midday.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 01:26 a.m.

High tide (Second): 3:08 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 08:32 a.m.

Low tide (Second): 7:46 p.m.

Sunrise: 05:34 a.m.

Sunset: 6:28 p.m.