Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be passing south of the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small Craft operators should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 7:01 a.m.

High tide (Second) 8:26 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 1:07 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 1:35 p.m.

Sunrise 5:31 a.m.

Sunset 6:22 p.m