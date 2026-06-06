Weather forecast for Saturday, June 6, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will be passing south of the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small Craft operators should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 7:01 a.m.
High tide (Second) 8:26 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 1:07 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 1:35 p.m.
Sunrise 5:31 a.m.
Sunset 6:22 p.m