Weather forecast for Saturday, March 21, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak shear line is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A shear line will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 35 to 30 km/h (22 to 19 mph) and decreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ) and decreasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ) and decreasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:01 a.m.

High tide (Second) 5:48 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 11:22 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:15 p.m.

Sunrise 6:01 a.m.

Sunset 6:09 p.m.