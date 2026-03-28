Weather forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak low-level trough is affecting the island.
General Forecast: A mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A weak low level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 1:06 a.m.
High tide (Second) 12:23 p.m
Low Tide (First) 6:27 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 7:22 p.m.
Sunrise 5:57 a.m.
Sunset 6:09 p.m.