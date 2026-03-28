Weather forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: A mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A weak low level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle east-northeasterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:06 a.m.

High tide (Second) 12:23 p.m

Low Tide (First) 6:27 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 7:22 p.m.

Sunrise 5:57 a.m.

Sunset 6:09 p.m.