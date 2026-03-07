Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 meters ( 8 to 10 ft ). A SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT.

Tonight

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 meters ( 8 to 10 ft ). A SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:59 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:40 p.m.

Low Tide (First) –:–

Low tide (Second) 12:13 p.m.

Sunrise 6:10 a.m.

Sunset 6:08 p.m.