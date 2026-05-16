Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability will affect the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small Craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small Craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 2:38 a.m.

High tide (Second) 3:54 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 9:24 a.m

Low tide (Second) 9:05 p.m.

Sunrise 5:32 a.m.

Sunset 6:17 p.m