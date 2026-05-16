Weather forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability will affect the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts near showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts near showers.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small Craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small Craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 2:38 a.m.
High tide (Second) 3:54 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 9:24 a.m
Low tide (Second) 9:05 p.m.
Sunrise 5:32 a.m.
Sunset 6:17 p.m