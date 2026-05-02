Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature across the island.
General Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy with a few light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) .
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 3:36 a.m.
High tide (Second) 4:49 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:09 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 9:53 p.m.
Sunrise 5:37 a.m.
Sunset 6:13 p.m.