Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature across the island.

General Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy with a few light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) .

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 3:36 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:49 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:09 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:53 p.m.

Sunrise 5:37 a.m.

Sunset 6:13 p.m.