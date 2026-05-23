Weather forecast for Saturday, May 23, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A low-level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with the occasional brief light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 9:07 a.m.
High tide (Second) 9:25 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 3:01 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 3:58 p.m.
Sunrise 5:31 a.m.
Sunset 6:19 p.m