Weather forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the Island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will rebuild across the Island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few brief isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and, to a lesser extent, across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) with possible higher gusts near showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR HIGH WINDS.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing. A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY AND WINDY CONDITIONS.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 2:32 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:00 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 9:20 p.m.

Low tide (Second) 8:51 p.m.

Sunrise 5:31 a.m.

Sunset 6:21 p.m