Weather forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 8:25 a.m.
High tide (Second) 10:34 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 2:35 a.m
Low tide (Second) 3:24 p.m.
Sunrise 5:34 a.m.
Sunset 6:15 p.m.