Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 8:25 a.m.

High tide (Second) 10:34 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 2:35 a.m

Low tide (Second) 3:24 p.m.

Sunrise 5:34 a.m.

Sunset 6:15 p.m.