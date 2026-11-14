Weather forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly clear.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and steady.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and steady.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.5 meters ( 3 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 7:18 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 6:14 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 12:35 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 12:12 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:56 a.m.
Sunset: 5:28 p.m.