Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with scattered light to moderate showers mainly during the first half of the morning.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and steady.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and steady.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 12:58 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 12:58 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 6:43 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 7:34 p.m.

Sunrise: 6:00 a.m.

Sunset: 5:28 p.m.