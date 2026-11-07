Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle southeasterly to south-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Gentle east-southeasterly to south-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Calm to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Calm to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 2:41 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 2:17 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 8:12 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 8:47 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.

Sunset: 5:29 p.m.