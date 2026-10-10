Weather forecast for Saturday, October 10, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: After a few early-morning, moderate showers, it will become a mix of sunshine and clouds with a few light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A trough system will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with occasional moderate to heavy showers and possible thunderstorms.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) with higher gusts possible near showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) with higher gusts possible near showers.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Calm to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 3:35 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 3:26 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 9:16 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 9:40 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.
Sunset: 5:42 p.m.