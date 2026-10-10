Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: After a few early-morning, moderate showers, it will become a mix of sunshine and clouds with a few light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A trough system will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with occasional moderate to heavy showers and possible thunderstorms.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) with higher gusts possible near showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) with higher gusts possible near showers.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Calm to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 3:35 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 3:26 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 9:16 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 9:40 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.

Sunset: 5:42 p.m.