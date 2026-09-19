Weather forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level ridge pattern is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Weak instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 12:48 p.m.
High Tide (Second): 9:47 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 4:05 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 3:36 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.
Sunset: 5:56 p.m.