Weather forecast for Saturday, September 26, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to overcast with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin to affect the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 3:17a.m.
High Tide (Second): 3:32 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 9:16 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 9:37 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.
Sunset: 5:51 p.m.