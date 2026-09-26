Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to overcast with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 3:17a.m.

High Tide (Second): 3:32 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 9:16 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 9:37 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Sunset: 5:51 p.m.