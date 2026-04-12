Weather forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and a few light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight Tue, April 7, 2026 from 6:00

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 12:39 a.m.

High tide (Second) 11:45 a.m.

Low Tide (First) 6:00 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 6:30 p.m.

Sunrise 5:47 a.m.

Sunset 6:10 p.m.