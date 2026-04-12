Weather forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and a few light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight Tue, April 7, 2026 from 6:00
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 12:39 a.m.
High tide (Second) 11:45 a.m.
Low Tide (First) 6:00 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 6:30 p.m.
Sunrise 5:47 a.m.
Sunset 6:10 p.m.