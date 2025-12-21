Weather forecast for Sunday, December 21, 2025

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph)

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:20 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:15 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:07 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:07 p.m.

Sunrise 6:15 a.m.

Sunset: 5:37 p.m.