Weather forecast for Sunday, October 11, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A trough system is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with a few moderate to heavy showers and possible thunderstorms mainly before midday.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will rebuild across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 35 to 20 km/h (22 to 12 mph) and decreasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 4:14 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 3:57 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 9:44 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 10:17 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.
Sunset: 5:41 p.m.