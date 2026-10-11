Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A trough system is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with a few moderate to heavy showers and possible thunderstorms mainly before midday.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will rebuild across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 35 to 20 km/h (22 to 12 mph) and decreasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 4:14 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 3:57 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 9:44 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 10:17 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.

Sunset: 5:41 p.m.