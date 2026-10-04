Weather forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to overcast with a few light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 11:27 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 10:17 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 4:28 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 4:16 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.
Sunset: 5:46 p.m.