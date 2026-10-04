Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to overcast with a few light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.



Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 11:27 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 10:17 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 4:28 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 4:16 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Sunset: 5:46 p.m.