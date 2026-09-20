Weather forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak surface-to-mid-level ridge pattern is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly sunny.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A weak surface-to-mid-level ridge pattern will remain dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Light easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 10 to 20 km/h (6 to 12 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Light easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 10 to 20 km/h (6 to 12 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 1:19 p.m.
High Tide (Second): 11:07 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 5:27 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 5:15 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.
Sunset: 5:55 p.m.