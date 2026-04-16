Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Upper-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few brief light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Upper-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

Haze Outlook:A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight Tue, April 7, 2026 from 6:00

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 2:37 a.m.

High tide (Second) 3:17 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 8:56 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:01 p.m.

Sunrise 5:46 a.m.

Sunset 6:11 p.m.