Weather forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Upper-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few brief light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Upper-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few brief scattered light showers.
Haze Outlook:A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight Tue, April 7, 2026 from 6:00
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 2:37 a.m.
High tide (Second) 3:17 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 8:56 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 9:01 p.m.
Sunrise 5:46 a.m.
Sunset 6:11 p.m.