Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Western Districts: Sunny at first with a few light showers through the afternoon.



Otherwise: Mostly sunny.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 2:37 a.m.

High tide (Second) 3:37 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 9:03 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 8:58 p.m.

Sunrise 5:38 a.m.

Sunset 6:13 p.m.