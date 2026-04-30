Weather forecast for Thursday, April 30, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Western Districts: Sunny at first with a few light showers through the afternoon.
Otherwise: Mostly sunny.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 2:37 a.m.
High tide (Second) 3:37 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 9:03 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 8:58 p.m.
Sunrise 5:38 a.m.
Sunset 6:13 p.m.