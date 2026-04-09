Weather forecast for Thursday, April 9, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with brief light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge pattern will remain the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and decreasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).
Tonight Tue, April 7, 2026 from 6:00
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators are advised to exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators are advised to exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 7:28 a.m.
High tide (Second) 11:09 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 1:05 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 3:12 p.m.
Sunrise 5:49 a.m.
Sunset 6:10 p.m.