Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:27 a.m.

High tide (Second) 7:07 p.m.

Low Tide (First) –:–.

Low tide (Second) 12:22 p.m.

Sunrise 5:30 a.m.

Sunset 6:22 p.m