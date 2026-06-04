Weather forecast for Thursday, June 4, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:27 a.m.
High tide (Second) 7:07 p.m.
Low Tide (First) –:–.
Low tide (Second) 12:22 p.m.
Sunrise 5:30 a.m.
Sunset 6:22 p.m