Weather forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.
Tonight
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and decreasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tonight
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 3:55 a.m.
High tide (Second) 4:19 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 9:58 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 10:11 p.m.
Sunrise 6:03 a.m.
Sunset 6:09 p.m.