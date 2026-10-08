Weather forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to overcast with a few scattered light to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be regaining dominance across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph), with higher gusts possible near showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) with higher gusts possible near showers.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and steady.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 2:01 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 2:24 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 8:13 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 8:24 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.
Sunset: 5:43 p.m.