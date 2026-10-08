Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to overcast with a few scattered light to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be regaining dominance across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph), with higher gusts possible near showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) with higher gusts possible near showers.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and steady.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 2:01 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 2:24 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 8:13 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 8:24 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.

Sunset: 5:43 p.m.