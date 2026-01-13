Weather forecast for Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Generally cloudy with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 12:29 a.m.
High tide (Second) 11:45 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 5:14 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 6:59 p.m.
Sunrise 6:24 a.m.
Sunset 5:49 p.m.