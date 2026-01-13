Weather forecast for Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Generally cloudy with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 12:29 a.m.

High tide (Second) 11:45 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 5:14 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 6:59 p.m.

Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

Sunset 5:49 p.m.