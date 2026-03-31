Weather forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge pattern is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with a few brief scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). A High-Surf Advisory is in effect for above-normal northerly swell heights. Small Craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along western and northern shorelines.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 2:51 a.m.

High tide (Second) 3:14 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 8:49 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:11 p.m.

Sunrise 5:55 a.m.

Sunset 6:10 p.m.