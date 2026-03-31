Weather forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge pattern is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with a few brief scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). A High-Surf Advisory is in effect for above-normal northerly swell heights. Small Craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along western and northern shorelines.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 2:51 a.m.
High tide (Second) 3:14 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 8:49 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 9:11 p.m.
Sunrise 5:55 a.m.
Sunset 6:10 p.m.